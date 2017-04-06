READFIELD — Maranacook Community Middle School has announced its second-trimester honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Grade eight — high honors: Isaiah Barden, Eljas Bergdahl, Tessa Bush, Anna Drillen, Kevin Spencer Dyer, Thomas Folsom, Katherine Gasper, Caitlyn Henry, Camren Knowles, Anna Laberge, Cashman McClure, Kate Mohlar, Josi Palmer, Paige Rice, Trevor Rioux, Bradley Russell, Michael Tamborini, Brooke Trask, Paige Trask and Fenix Wheelden.

Honors: Joseph Albert, Madelyn Ballard, Collin Bean, Marie Brosey, Hannah Brown, Hunter Burke, Michael Cirello, Natalie Costa, Emma-leigh Cushing, Alexis Delisle, Andrew Dupuy, Elijah Jacobs, Noah Jones, Mikaila Minoty, Alex Montagna, Karissa Nichols, Andre Nile, Colin Plourde, Thomas Poling, Alyssa Pratt, Noelle Seamon, Katherine Sechrist, Shelby Smith, Evelyn St. Germain, Brooke Stratton, Natalie Whitten and Timothy Worster.

Grade seven — high honors: Rylan Arbour, Alanna Bachelder, Jenna Badeau, Laila Benavidez-Allen, Zachary Berg, Ruth Brosey, Lily Cannell, Thomas Clauson, Emma Draper, Grace Dwyer, Ryan Emerson, Anna Erb, Emily Harper, Claire Holman, Tyler Hreben, Emily Lucas, Trenton Murray, Julia Riley, Ella Schmidt, Sara St. Clair, Ella Stevens, Eric Vining, Winter Webb and McKade Wing.

Honors: Seth Badeau, Jack Bonnefond, Elizabeth Brockway, Cade Chicoine, Alexander Clark, Katryn Dubois, Joseph Folsom, Hannah Guillemette, Lakelyn Keverline, Emma Knowles, Andrew Lemieux, Madeline Lindquist, Samuel Linton, Dylan McGarr, Samuel McKee, Dessie Murphy, Naeema O’Rourke, Rebecca Potcher, Molly Poulin, Riley Shacter, Clark Simcock, Cody St. Pierre, Thomas Struck, Ella Trefethen, Isabel Zirtidis and Sophia Zirtidis.

Grade six — high honors: Lily Caban, Jordan Carr, Teagan Daley, Sarah Down, Adeline Eva, Josephina Hannon, Mary Hatt, Sonja Hirsch, Esmíe Jamison, Rose Jenkins, Allie LaBelle, Ruby Nelson, Tucker Pelletier, Sophia Tweedie, Ian Wadsworth, Addie Watson and Shylah Woodford.

Honors: Morgan Boynton, Rosemary Branagan, Annabelle Brann, Isaiah Churchill, Kaitlynn Dunn, Erin Fontaine, Wesley Gasper, Aidan Guimond, Eli Hopkins, Anna Hussey, Madison Kinney, Kaleigh Kubicki, Callehan Lamarche, Stella Lauter, Sophie Marr, Chase McLaughlin, Alexis Michaud, Alissa Michaud, Elia Morgan, Eric Nelson, Jazel Nichols, Jacob Nisby, Eliza Pattershall, Nicholas Price, London Putnam, Jillian Rackliff, Finnian Sheridan-Crane, Brayden St.Pierre, Malachi Vazquez-Carr and Daniel Williams.

