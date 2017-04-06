A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Wednesday to distributing crack cocaine in Maine.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Adam Williams, also known as “Pacman,” 36, of Worcester, Massachusetts, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

The office said an undercover witness bought $200 worth of crack from Williams on April 10, 2015.

Williams, who will be sentenced later, faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and between three years and life on supervised release.

