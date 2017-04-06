IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 11:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Borough Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 23.
8:44 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Silver Street.
9:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:46 a.m., trees were reported down on Burrill Street.
2:18 p.m., theft was reported on Bartlett Street.
9;59 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Old Pung Hill Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 9:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., threatening was reported on Trestle Avenue.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:32 p.m., a scam was reported on Foss Road.
Thursday at 7:33 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Whittier Farm Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 7:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Oak Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:08 a.m., sex offenses were reported to the Oakland Police Department.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., theft was reported on Higgins Road.
9:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.
10:56 a.m., a scam was reported on West Street.
12:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:46 p.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Indian Ridge.
8:04 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.
10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Todds Corner Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.
12:47 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Gray Street.
1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
1:08 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Ridge Road.
2:41 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Bull Moose Music in Elm Plaza.
3:22 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
5:22 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Spring Street.
5:50 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Elm Street.
8:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.
8:52 p.m., a report of a protection order violation led to an arrest on Main Street.
9:11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Colby College.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Frawley Street.
10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shorey Road.
11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.
ARRESTS
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:42 a.m., Kevin J. Lounsbury, 39, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after a habitual offender revocation, with a prior offense.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:03 p.m., Larone T. Highsmith, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
8:35 p.m., Jeremy Prescott Whitney, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:51 p.m., Clinton P. Hanna, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., Jessica Diane Dunton, 29, of Bingham, was arrested on a warrant.
1:22 p.m., Katelyn E. Elwell, 18, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.
7:01 p.m., Buddy Sherwood Burton, 36, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on two charges of theft, as well as charges of eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, refusing to submit to arrest, operating a vehicle after a suspension, driving to endanger and criminal speeding.
9:34 p.m., Ryan John Pelotte, 40, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior offenses.
Thursday at 7:43 a.m., David Lee Charrier, 58, of Detroit, was arrested on probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3 p.m., Melissa Bagley, 32, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., Tony Snow, 39, of Benton, was arrested on charge of violating a protection from abuse order.
