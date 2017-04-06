IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 11:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Borough Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 23.

8:44 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Silver Street.

9:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:46 a.m., trees were reported down on Burrill Street.

2:18 p.m., theft was reported on Bartlett Street.

9;59 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Old Pung Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 9:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., threatening was reported on Trestle Avenue.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:32 p.m., a scam was reported on Foss Road.

Thursday at 7:33 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Whittier Farm Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 7:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:08 a.m., sex offenses were reported to the Oakland Police Department.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., theft was reported on Higgins Road.

9:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.

10:56 a.m., a scam was reported on West Street.

12:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:46 p.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:04 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.

12:47 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Gray Street.

1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:08 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Ridge Road.

2:41 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Bull Moose Music in Elm Plaza.

3:22 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

5:22 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Spring Street.

5:50 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Elm Street.

8:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

8:52 p.m., a report of a protection order violation led to an arrest on Main Street.

9:11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Colby College.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Frawley Street.

10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shorey Road.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:42 a.m., Kevin J. Lounsbury, 39, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after a habitual offender revocation, with a prior offense.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:03 p.m., Larone T. Highsmith, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

8:35 p.m., Jeremy Prescott Whitney, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:51 p.m., Clinton P. Hanna, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., Jessica Diane Dunton, 29, of Bingham, was arrested on a warrant.

1:22 p.m., Katelyn E. Elwell, 18, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

7:01 p.m., Buddy Sherwood Burton, 36, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on two charges of theft, as well as charges of eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, refusing to submit to arrest, operating a vehicle after a suspension, driving to endanger and criminal speeding.

9:34 p.m., Ryan John Pelotte, 40, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior offenses.

Thursday at 7:43 a.m., David Lee Charrier, 58, of Detroit, was arrested on probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3 p.m., Melissa Bagley, 32, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., Tony Snow, 39, of Benton, was arrested on charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

