Home bakers, craft brewers and food lovers of any type will celebrate Maine food this summer at the first Portland Food Launch & Festival June 22 at Thompson’s Point.

The event will cater to the state’s emerging food industry. During the day, there will be a networking event where entrepreneurs can learn about how to launch or scale up their businesses, find legal advice, or improve their branding and marketing. The evening will feature new food launches, cooking competitions and craft brew tastings. Teams of local chefs will compete in a special event.

The festival also will include announcements about the Greater Portland Sustainable Food Production Cluster. Last year, the Greater Portland Region received one of a dozen designations from the U.S. Department of Commerce naming it an “Investing in Manufacturing Communities Partnership” region. So far the food cluster has secured more than $46 million from state, federal and private resources for Maine food businesses.

Tickets are on sale now at portlandfoodfestival.com. The event is sponsored by Fork Food Lab, the Greater Portland Council of Governments and Norway Savings Bank.

Share