WINTHROP — Young Maine fiddler Owen Kennedy will perform Fiddle Favorites: Folk Tunes from Near & Far at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Winthrop United Methodist Church, 58 Main St.

This family-friendly show is a lively musical voyage from Maine and New England to Cape Breton and Quebec, then overseas to Scotland, Ireland, and beyond. Snacks and an open jam session will follow the show.

Owen is a powerful Maine fiddler whose love of traditional music and enthusiasm for performing has captivated audiences of all ages.

He plays in multiple Maine ensembles, including Pineland Fiddlers and the Maine Folque Co-op, is a regular at the NE Celtic Arts jam sessions, and has performed with traditional musicians from Maine and beyond, including Ellen Gawler, Greg Boardman, Alasdair Fraser, The Outside Track, and Lisa Ornstein. Owen’s joyful, energetic fiddling entertains everyone: young ones dance in their seats and older folks take a trip down memory lane to kitchen parties of the past.

Owen is raising money to attend Maine Fiddle Camp and New England Suzuki Institute this summer; in addition, 10 percent of the proceeds will benefit the WUMC Youth Group’s Heifer Project outreach mission.

Suggested minimum donations is $3 per person or $10 per family.

For more information, visit www.fiddlerokennedy.com.

