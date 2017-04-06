WATERVILLE — The Waterville Public Library and the Photography and Migration Project, in partnership with Waterville Creates!, will host a community event Saturday, April 22, at the Library.

All are welcome to share their historical family photographs and migration stories. There will be free local food, live folk music, photo preservation workshops, portrait sessions and more.

The interior of Levine's store with William Levine and store personnel, albumen print, 1908. The photo is part of the Levine Family Photograph Collection at Colby libraries. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Trained staff and students from Colby College will digitally scan family photographs and capture migration stories on video. Up to two unframed photos per person can be scanned; these digital files will be shared with families and (with permission) incorporated into an interactive community-based website.

Assistant Curator Heather Shannon and Assistant Conservator Zach Long from the George Eastman Museum will run photo preservation workshops and distribute free preservation materials to use at home. Tintyper Cole Caswell will provide demonstrations of this early photographic process and take tintype portraits on commission, as was once common on Main Street.

The Okbari Middle Eastern Ensemble will play traditional Lebanese music starting at noon and the duo Bien Sûr will play Franco-American folk music starting at 2 p.m. Throughout the afternoon the Last Unicorn will serve food that represents some of the large ethnic groups who have migrated to Waterville.

Funding for these activities is provided by Colby College.

For more information about the project, visit web.colby.edu/photomigration, or email Tanya Sheehan at [email protected].

