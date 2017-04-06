Old Orchard Beach police are trying to locate local meteorologist Tom Johnston, who was reported missing Monday.

Johnston, a meteorologist with WCSH-6 in Portland, was reported missing after he failed to return from an event in the Sunday River area Saturday, said Detective Sgt. David Hemingway of the Old Orchard Beach Police Department.

Johnston was expected to return to his home in Old Orchard Beach late Saturday or early Sunday. Hemingway said Johnston’s significant other, who he would not identify, on Monday filed a missing person report because it was out of the ordinary for Johnston to not come home.

Police believe Johnston, 46, attended the event in the Sunday River area and may have had contact with relatives in Auburn. Hemingway said Johnston is considered a missing person but there has been no indication that he is in danger.

“We’re trying to retrace his steps to see where he’s been, who he has had contact with and see if there’s a reason he hasn’t shown back up,” Hemingway said.

Brian Cliffe, general manager of WCSH, declined to comment, saying the situation is a “personal matter.”

Johnston hasn’t posted on his professional Twitter or Facebook accounts since April 1.

Johnston, who appears on News Center on weeknights, joined the station in 2014. He was a meteorologist at several television stations in Florida before moving to Maine.

