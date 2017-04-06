A Portland-based affordable housing developer has submitted a proposal to restore the Central Building on the Stevens Commons into housing for seniors.

If the plans by Community Housing of Maine are approved, it will be a large step toward redevelopment of the former Stevens School property just off Winthrop Street.

Original pressed metal ceilings in the Central Building is seen during a tour on Oct. 7, 2016 at Stevens Commons in Hallowell. Staff photo by Joe Phelan A staircase in the Central Building is seen during a tour on Oct. 7, 2016 at Stevens Commons in Hallowell. Staff photo by Joe Phelan This Feb. 21, 2017 aerial photo shows the Stevens Commons complex in Hallowell, where Portland-based affordable housing developer has submitted a proposal to restore the Central Building on the Stevens Commons into housing for seniors. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Read the Master Plan Related Headlines Stevens Commons master plan review inches closer to completion

Stevens School in Hallowell sold to local builder

Community Housing of Maine has signed a purchase option and submitted an application to the Hallowell Planning Board “for a multi-million dollar historic restoration of the 25,000-square-foot Central Building into affordable apartments for seniors,” according to a press release from Community Housing of Maine.

“The project will be similar to the renovation of the Cony High School Flatiron Building in Augusta,” according to the release. “Residents will have access to new city streets, sidewalks and trails which surround a lush public green and gardens which will host a variety of events such as the Farmers Market, chamber music events and other outdoor activities.”

The city Planning Board’s next session is 7 p.m. April 17.

In the press release, Matt Morrill of Mastway Development, which owns the property, says, “This is another important step for Stevens Commons and will bring new residents, new jobs and new tax dollars to the City of Hallowell.” Mastway purchased the nearly 53-acre campus for $215,000 a year ago. The state had sought to sell it for 10 years. Stevens School was built in the late 1870s as a boarding school for girls, and in more recent years been occupied by state offices and other agencies.

Affordable housing was one of the uses discussed for the property, and when Morrill acquired the property, he asked Hallowell for help fixing the roads and sidewalks on the campus to make it more attractive to other developers and tenants.

Erin Cooperrider, development director for Community Housing of Maine, said, “We are very pleased to be a small part of this important rehabilitation project in Hallowell, and we are looking forward to working with Mastway Development and the City of Hallowell to help repurpose the Central Building.”

At one time, a sign indicated the Central Building housed the state Department of Administrative and Financial Services and the Department of Marine Resources.

According to the Morrill’s masterplan for developing the property, the Central Building “remains in the best condition of all of the buildings on campus. With soaring ceilings and large windows that peer down over the common and the Kennebec River, this building has a very appealing layout.” It says that the building “can house between 15 and 20 one- and two-bedrooms units.”

The masterplan is included on the Hallowell city website.

Community Housing of Maine, a statewide nonprofit organization, has developed properties in Kennebec County since 1995, in accordance with its mission to develop and provide housing for low income and disadvantaged people.

Most recently in Augusta, the agency received funds from Maine State Housing to use toward the purchase and renovation of 1 Noyes Court, in a project aimed at permanently housing homeless individuals.

The Cony flatiron building opened as senior housing in summer 2015. Because that $11 million project by Housing Initiatives of New England was partially funded by $6.8 million from the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program, residents who make more than predetermined incomes each year can’t live there.

This story will be updated.

Share