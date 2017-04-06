READFIELD — The Sandy River Ramblers will perform a concert of Maine-flavored bluegrass music at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Maranacook Community High School.

The band is known for its three- and four-part vocal harmony; for the driving force of banjo and mandolin playing; and for its original songs about Maine.

The Sandy River Ramblers, from left, are Dan Simons, Dana Reynolds, Stan Keach, Bud Godsoe and Julie Davenport.

Lead singers Julie Davenport, Stan Keach and 15-year-old Dana Reynolds are all seasoned professionals. Banjoist Bud Godsoe and Mandolinist Dan Simons are virtuoso pickers.

Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults, $4/$5 for students, free for children 5 or younger, or $25 per family.

Proceeds will benefit the Maranacook High School Health Center.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, call 685-4923, Ext. 1063.

