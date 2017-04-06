READFIELD — The Sandy River Ramblers will perform a concert of Maine-flavored bluegrass music at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Maranacook Community High School.
The band is known for its three- and four-part vocal harmony; for the driving force of banjo and mandolin playing; and for its original songs about Maine.
Lead singers Julie Davenport, Stan Keach and 15-year-old Dana Reynolds are all seasoned professionals. Banjoist Bud Godsoe and Mandolinist Dan Simons are virtuoso pickers.
Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults, $4/$5 for students, free for children 5 or younger, or $25 per family.
Proceeds will benefit the Maranacook High School Health Center.
For more information, or to reserve tickets, call 685-4923, Ext. 1063.
