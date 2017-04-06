NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland recently announced the availability of its first community scholarship.

A $1,000 award will be presented to a Western Maine student who has demonstrated academic and personal potential and service to their community.

Graduating seniors from Carrabec High School and Mt. Abram High School are encouraged to submit an online application at www.goingmerry.com.

The application deadline is April 29.

For more information, talk to the high school guidance counselor at Carrabec High School, Mt. Abram High School or call Tom DuBois, pastor, at 557-3802.

