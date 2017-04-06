Senate Republicans successfully voted to change the rules of the U.S. Senate on Thursday and confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominees with a simple majority vote.

The long-anticipated change came after Democrats earlier blocked attempts to advance the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the high court. The change now means that all presidential nominees for executive branch positions and federal courts only need a simple majority vote to be confirmed by senators.

A final confirmation vote on Gorsuch is not scheduled until Friday, when 52 Republicans and at least three Democrats – from states won by Trump in last year’s election – are expected to vote for him to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the high court.

Gorsuch’s confirmation was announced in late January and continued with three days of confirmation hearings that began March 20 in the Senate Judiciary Committee. While Gorsuch allies praised his demeanor, Democrats came away unsatisfied with his answers on issues they expected to come before the court.

“Gorsuch did himself no favors in that hearing,” said Ian Millhiser, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. “He mansplained fairly basic concepts to women senators. He pushed way too hard on the, ‘I’m not going to express a view about anything, ever’ fallback – much harder than previous nominees. And then, after the Supreme Court unanimously overturned one of his opinions, he defended himself by misrepresenting his own opinion.”

After the hearing, just four Democrats announced that they would oppose a Gorsuch filibuster. Seven of the Democrats from Trump-won states opposed him, all comfortably couching their decision with the issues they expected him to rule on.

“With Judge Gorsuch on the bench, I am deeply concerned that dark money will continue to drown out the voices and votes of citizens,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., whose state passed tough campaign finance laws that were struck down by a Republican-appointed judge.

Some Republicans say they could sense for months that Democrats were going to have the votes to block Gorsuch.

“I could count, sure,” said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. “But I had hoped that we could do what we had done in the past, and that was reach some agreement. And we haven’t, so it’s permanent damage to the body.”

Grassley said it became clear to him that Gorsuch was not going to have the 60 votes necessary to break a Democratic blockade “at the end of the questioning” during his confirmation hearing.

