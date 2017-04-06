SKOWHEGAN — No more shortcuts from North Avenue to Madison Avenue in Skowhegan.

As of Monday, April 17, Gem Street and Cowette Street will be one-way from Madison Avenue — where they meet Greenwood Avenue and Cleveland Street, next to the Belmont Motel and across from Hannaford supermarket — to North Avenue. Speeding and traffic congestion have prompted complaints from residents in the neighborhood, so town officials are taking action.

Skowhegan Road Commissioner Greg Dore stands Wednesday at the intersection of Cowette and Greenwood Streets in Skowhegan. Cowette and nearby Gem Street will become a one-way on Monday, April 17. The change is a result of congestion on the two-way street and complaints from residents. Staff photo by David Leaming

That means an estimated 20,000 cars and trucks will have to use Jewett Street to connect from North Avenue to the town’s two major arteries, either coming south from Cornville and Athens, or north from the downtown business district.

The area that includes West Street, Locust Street and Wilson Street is a residential subdivision, not meant to be a shortcut across town, said Skowhegan Road Commissioner Greg Dore and Town Manager Christine Almand.

“Once we did the traffic analysis on this street it came to light that there’s a significant amount of traffic on this residential street,” Dore said at corner of Gem Street and North Avenue. “A lot of traffic on this street is going more than 25 mph — so they’re speeding.”

Dore said his department did a traffic count and found that 11,449 cars and light trucks used Gem Street in both directions over the course of one week to get to one side of town or the other. He said 85 percent of those motorists were exceeding the speed limit. About 5,500 cars were counted on Cowette Street.

In all, 13 signs will be unveiled April 17. The signs — some saying “One way,” others saying “Do not enter,” were installed this week, though plastic bags are covering them for now.

Almand said the Board of Selectmen wanted to do a trial period to see if the new system is going to work. They will have a public hearing on the matter sometime in May.

“It’s possible it could be temporary,” Almand said.

Complaints about traffic and speeding cars on the two side streets have been coming in for years, Dore said.

Interim Police Chief Joel Cummings said the fine for going the wrong way down a one-way street is $165 with a conviction in court.

“You won’t be able to enter either one of those streets — Cowette or Gem — from North Avenue,” Dore said. “You have to onto Jewett Street. The purpose is to reduce the traffic that’s short-cutting through the neighborhood to get to Madison Avenue or North Avenue.”

Dore said the streets within the subdivision are not designed to be collector streets, they are residential streets designed to be used by the people who live there. There’s a lot of people who use them as a short cut to get to Walmart, he said, but among the sign changes will be a “no left turn” sign at Cleveland Street and Madison Avenue, toward Fairgrounds Market Place where Walmart and Hannaford’s are.

Any changes in traffic patterns in town are going to bring out people who like the idea and people who don’t, Dore said. Many people use the shortcuts as part of their regular route, he said.

Dore and Almand said they already have had calls for and against the changes. Selectmen may address the issue at their next meeting on Tuesday, April 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

