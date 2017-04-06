The scheduled baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park has been postponed because of rain, the Red Sox announced Thursday morning.

The game will be made up next Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m.

Boston, which beat the Pirates in both of the first two games of their series, next plays Friday in Detroit. The Red Sox return to Fenway Park next Tuesday to play the Orioles.

