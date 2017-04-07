AUGUSTA — A city man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to cut three people’s throats.

Christopher Paul Lord, 42, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after his girlfriend and another victim told police about the threats, according to a police affidavit.

Christopher Paul Lord

Police arrested Lord at his apartment on 47 Mill St. around 7:48 p.m. Thursday. He is now being held without bail at Kennebec County jail.

When Augusta Police Officer Michael Unterkoefler arrived at the apartment that night, he wrote in the affidavit, Lord’s girlfriend was standing in the driveway in bare feet even though the weather was cold and rainy.

The girlfriend, who was distraught, told police that Lord had “threatened to slice her throat” after he got angry about one of her friends leaving belongings on his porch, Unterkoefler wrote. The girlfriend also said that Lord had allegedly threatened to cut the throats of two other people: her friend who left her belongings at the home and a man.

The girlfriend “told me that Christopher wants everyone dead,” Unterkoefler wrote. She “said Christopher had two knives on his hips and a flashlight in his hand. (She) indicated that Christopher got inches away from her and threatened to slice her throat. (She) indicated Christopher was holding a flashlight very close to her face.”

The girlfriend also told Unterkoefler she crawled out of the window of the apartment to get away from Lord, he wrote in the affidavit. Police spoke with the woman who left her belongings at the apartment, and she described the same alleged threats by Lord.

Before police arrested Lord Thursday night, he told them he was angry about the woman’s belongings being at the home and said he didn’t want her living there, they wrote in the affidavit. Lord also allegedly told police that he threatened to stab the three people.

“I asked Christopher what was going through his head at the time,” Unterkoefler wrote. “Christopher stated that he did not know and his mind was racing. Christopher advised that he would not harm (his girlfriend) and that was not his intentions.”

Charles Eichacker — 621-5642

[email protected]

Twitter: @ceichacker

Share