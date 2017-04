HALLOWELL — “It’s All About Leg,” with fitness instructor Robin Maginn, is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road.

Maginn will discuss and demonstrate exercises and teach the importance of how to work muscles effectively for a strong core.

The cost is $5. To register, call the center at 626-7777.

