FARMINGTON — The chaplaincy program at Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomed its newest volunteers at a March 8 ceremony. Gretchen Legler, of Jay, and Jon Olson, of Mount Vernon, joined 10 other trained volunteers who visit with patients and families weekly, under the direction of the hospital staff chaplains.

The volunteers completed a 100-hour training program of instruction and supervised visiting, under the direction of the staff chaplains, the Revs. Tim Walmer, Steve Bracy and Douglas Allan Dunlap.

Contributed photoThe chaplaincy program at Farmington's Franklin Memorial Hospital recently welcomed its newest volunteers, Jon Olson and Gretchen Legler. From left are the Rev. Steve Bracy, Olson, Legler and the Rev. Tim Walmer.

The training includes studies on topics such as ethics, religious traditions, communications skills, prayer with patients, family support, and supervised visiting.

Legler and Olson bring experience to this role: Legler as a professor of creative writing at University Maine Farmington, and Olson as a former lobbyist for the Maine Farm Bureau. Legler attends Old South Congregational Church, while Olson is a part-time pastor of a community church, he also attends.

For more information on the chaplaincy volunteer program, call 779-2509. Inquiries are welcome from people of all religious traditions.

