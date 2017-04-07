AUGUSTA

Thursday at 7:23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Brann Avenue.

7:34 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stover’s Way.

8:55 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Edison Drive.

9:04 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Swan Street.

10:03 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Bunny Street.

10:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

10:29 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

11:32 a.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

1:03 p.m., property was recovered on Whitten Road.

1:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

1:16 p.m., negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

1:40 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:45 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

1:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Melville Street.

2:33 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.

2:47 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on High Ridge Road.

3:40 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

4:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

4:53 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:54 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:21 p.m., simple assault was reported on Marketplace Drive.

Friday at 12:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Boothby Street.

4:31 a.m., a 50-year-old man was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release after an investigation was performed on Union Street.

CHELSEA

Thursday at 5:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Road.

GARDINER

Thursday at 6:51 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Marston Road.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 10:54 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

Friday at 6:15 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Milliken Bridge.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 5:01 a.m., Harvey A. LaGrange III, 30, of West Gardiner was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license was suspended or revoked after a traffic stop was performed on Western Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 8:50 a.m., Ryan Clifford Guimond, 26, of Hallowell was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.

