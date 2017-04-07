AUGUSTA — Maine community college students were named to the All-Maine Academic Team for two-year colleges at a ceremony March 22 at the Senator Inn.

The event was hosted by the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees.

Area students receiving the award, which includes a $500 scholarship, are Carroll Chapman, of Embden, who attends Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield/Hinckley; Meredith Cohen, of Hallowell, who attends Kennebec Valley Community College; and Bronson Kieltyka, of Monmouth, who attends Southern Maine Community College in South Portland/Brunswick.

The All-Maine Academic Team is a program of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges. Students are nominated and selected for the team by their college based on outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and service. The All-Maine Academic Team is co-sponsored by Northeast Trophy, Phi Theta Kappa, and the MCCS.

