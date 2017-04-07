AUGUSTA – Contaminated drinking water in Maine is widespread and many may not even know their wells are poisoned, according to a group of state lawmakers pushing to increase funds for awareness and testing.

The Legislature is considering a series of bills aimed at making sure Mainers, especially children, are not drinking water contaminated with lead and arsenic.

Rep. Karen Vashon, R-Scarborough, told lawmakers that 38 percent of the wells in her hometown are contaminated and that only about half of all the wells in Maine have been tested for safety

Vashon, who is the sponsor of legislation that would add a $10 increase to the fee charged by the state’s water testing lab, to create an account to help the state’s Center for Disease Control increase its education efforts.

Also before the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee Friday were bills that seek to protect children from lead and arsenic poisoning and those that would seek to test public buildings in Maine to ensure they too have safe drinking water.

This story will be updated.

