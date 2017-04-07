MaineGeneral Health, which has medical facilities in Augusta and Waterville, is warning residents to be on the lookout for a phone scam in which a caller offers to reduce hospital debt in exchange for the person’s credit card information.

A similar scam was reported in early March involving patients who received services at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta and other properties in the MaineGeneral system have been targeted by scammers hoping to get credit card information from former patients. Kennebec Journal file photo/Andy Molloy Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

In the MaineGeneral scam, automated and nonautomated phone calls appear to come from local phone numbers and the callers offer to help with debt reduction or to pay hospital bills.

“This is a case of Caller ID Spoofing, a manipulation of the Caller ID feature that allows the scammers to disguise their true identity – and they are disguising themselves as MaineGeneral,” said a news release from MaineGeneral.

MaineGeneral does not make automated phone calls regarding patient billing, but it does make outbound calls seeking payment of past-due bills.

Anyone concerned that a phone call may be from a scammer is advised to end the call and call the hospital switchboard at 626-1000 or 872-1000 and ask to be transferred to the billing office.

MaineGeneral notes that it has reported the scam to the authorities.

