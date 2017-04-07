BANGOR — Maine’s highest court has denied a new trial for a Rhode Island man convicted in the deaths of three people who were found in a burning car in 2012.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court says Nicholas Sexton of Warwick will not receive a new trial. He is serving a 90-year prison sentence for killing one of the three people who were found dead in Bangor.

Police called the killings the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

The same court last year affirmed the 2014 murder and arson convictions of Randall Daluz of Brockton, Massachusetts. He was tried with Sexton and is serving three life terms.

The bodies of Nicolle Lugdon, 24, of Eddington, Daniel Borders, 26, of Hermon and Lucas Tuscano, 28, of Bradford were found burned beyond recognition.

