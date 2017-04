IN ANSON, Thursday at 5:29 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Valley Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Causeway Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Court.

6:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 5:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Military Avenue.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Thursday at 4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 3:23 p.m., bad checks were reported at Buddie’s Groceries on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 4:28 p.m., debris or dumping was reported on Industrial Park Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Street.

6:16 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:33 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Mases Lane.

11:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

Friday at 12:27 a.m., debris or dumping was reported on Dane Avenue.

1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Gray Street.

9:06 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Crawford Street.

1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:18 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Gilbert Street.

7:08 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mulberry Lane.

8:37 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.

9:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Vallee Avenue.

Friday at 12:26 a.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:47 a.m., an assault was reported on Gray Street.

2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:27 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Roderick Road.

10:25 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Wyman Bog Road.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., Carol A. Crowley, 29, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant.

9:57 a.m., Travis S. Crowley, 35, of Solon, was arrested on probation hold as well as two warrants.

11 a.m., Nichole Marie Fournier, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on probation hold as well as a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:55 p.m., AmyJo Beaudry, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from harassment order.

11:59 p.m., Theron Thibodeau, 28, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Friday at 12:45 a.m., Don James, 41, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

Share