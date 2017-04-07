All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation deemed Thursday’s airstrikes against Syria as appropriate and proportional but some still had concerns about what comes next.

President Trump ordered the launch of roughly 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles as retaliation for chemical attacks the were believed to have been carried out by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. It’s the first direct attack by the U.S. on the Syrian government since the country’s civil war began six years ago.

Assad called the attacks an “arrogant aggression” and Russia condemned the U.S. response as a violation of international law.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent and member of both the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees, called the use of chemical weapons “an affront to all of humanity,” and said sending a strong signal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was important.

“While I believe the signal we sent to Assad is an important one, what remains missing, however, is a more comprehensive strategy, in conjunction with our international partners, to address the larger ongoing problem in Syria and its intersection with Russian and Iranian support,” the senator said in a statement. “This is a chance for the President to come to Congress, as I said President Obama should, so that we can finally and fully debate and deliberate on a comprehensive strategy and an authorization for the use of military force if further military action against the Assad regime is contemplated.”

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a member of the Intelligence Committee, agreed that the swift action sends a strong message to Assad and commended Trump and his national security team.

“Our military action was both justified and proportional, and delivered an important message to both Syria and Russia that the United States will not tolerate Assad’s use of chemical weapons,” her statement read. “The diplomatic agreement brokered by Russia in 2013, required the destruction of all of Syria’s chemical weapons and that agreement did not come with an expiration date.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st District, and U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican from the 2nd District, also agreed that the United States was right to retaliate against the Syrian government for chemical attacks on its people this week.

Pingree called the airstrikes a “proportional response to the despicable crimes of Assad’s regime toward his own people,” but also said the president’s actions “flouted” the Constitution.

“First he banned immigrants and asylum seekers because of their religious views and now he has taken military action without Congressional approval,” the congresswoman said of Trump. “Just as I repeatedly called on President Obama to come to Congress before escalating the conflict in Syria, I believe President Trump must outline his strategy to Congress before taking further action.”

Pingree said she didn’t see how the United States could support the Syrian people with airstrikes, while simultaneously refusing to accept refugees from that country.

“We cannot resolve the greatest humanitarian crisis of our time with force alone,” she said.

Poliquin called the response swift and appropriate but he too urged Trump to work with Congress going forward.

“If the President moves to take further action, the Administration must work and consult with Congress on a comprehensive plan for the crisis in the region,” Poliquin said in a statement. “Syria has become more than just an internal civil war, with the involvement of ISIS and other bad actors in the region.”

Many Republicans, including Trump before he was president or even a candidate, opposed military intervention in Syria back in 2013 when similar chemical attacks were carried out. The use of chemical weapons is a violation of an international treaty known as the Geneva Protocol and the practice has been routinely condemned.

Trump warned then-President Barack Obama that attacking Syria was a bad idea.

“President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sept. 7, 2013.

The U.S. did not attack then and instead worked with Russia to help dismantle Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal.

Trump’s decision to retaliate has been seen by some as a break from the nationalist and even isolationist “America First” rhetoric that helped get him elected.

