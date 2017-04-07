PORTLAND — Mariah Damon, of Gardiner, and Lindsey Tatakis, of Skowhegan, are among 14 Doctor of Pharmacy candidates from the class of 2018 to be initiated into the UNE Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society.

Students were selected on the basis of their academic performance, representing the top 15 percent of second-year students.

The Rho Chi Society encourages and recognizes excellence in intellectual achievement and advocates critical inquiry in all aspects of pharmacy. The society further encourages high standards of conduct and character and fosters fellowship among its members.

The Delta Chi chapter was chartered in spring 2014 at UNE with 65 official charter members.

