Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were David Bourque and Su Morrison, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Patricia Damon and Ken Harvey, and Rosemarie Goodwin and Jeanine Kivus. Winners on Thursday were Tom Simmons and Norma Blazer, Patricia Damon and Ken Harvey, Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, and Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Janet Arey at 933-4984.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, who placed first; Paul and Judy Jones, second; and Jackie Chabourne and Frances Roy, third.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Glenna Morin, who placed first; Gene Murray, second; and Joan McClay, third.

Thursday Bridge winners were Sally Foster, who placed first; Barbara Holmes, second; and Jerry Sandidge, third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville duplicate bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Louie Violette, who placed first; Betty Jane Bessey and Pat Poulin, second; and Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson, third.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner; 872-5932.

