New chairman named at Skowhegan Savings

Skowhegan Savings held its 147th Annual Meeting at Thomas College Monday, according to a press release from the bank.

Roger Gifford, chairman of the board and former owner of Gifford’s Ice Cream, announced his retirement as chairman of the bank’s board of directors after holding the position for the past 13 years. First elected to the board in 1991, he had served on the board for a total of 26 years.

Richard Anzelc Jr., of East Madison, was named incoming chairman. Joshua Broder, CEO of Tilson Technologies, based in Portland, was elected to the board of directors. Heather Johnson, executive director of the Somerset Economic Development Council; John Beaupre, of Tombeau Enterprises; Lindsay Skilling, CEO of Gifford’s Ice Cream; and Ed Goff, owner of Butler’s Car Wash and Fast Eddie’s Car Wash, were elected corporators of the bank.

John Witherspoon, president and CEO of the bank, cited the bank’s strong financial performance resulting in total capital of nearly $80 million at the end of 2016, which allows the bank to contribute over $400,000 to the Skowhegan Savings Charitable Foundation, increasing its assets to over $1.7 million. The foundation seeks to make community partnerships that support economic growth and financial literacy throughout the state. The bank’s ongoing partnership with Jobs for Maine’s Graduates is helping develop a model program to bring financial literacy and career readiness skills to high school students.

Bank announces mortgage application change

Camden National Bank announces MortgageTouch, a new digital mortgage application that makes home borrowing easier and more efficient, according to a press release from the bank.

Customers will have the benefit of using the MortgageTouch technology while working with the Bank’s mortgage lending team who can personally assist anyone, whether they are a first-time home buyer or a seasoned homeowner looking to refinance.

The intuitive design and data connectivity allows borrowers to apply in 15 minutes from a desktop, tablet or mobile device while securely syncing bank statements, tax returns, payroll information and other data found in mortgage documentation, an approach that speeds up the timing of loan approvals and closings.

Additionally, every time a customer finances a new home through Camden National Bank, $100 is donated to a local homeless shelter within the new homeowners’ community. Since 2015, the Bank has donated nearly $150,000 to homeless shelters and looks forward to donating more in the years to come.

To learn more about MortgageTouch and to connect with a Camden National Bank mortgage specialist, visit CamdenNational.com.

Local roofing company wins award

G&E Roofing Co. of Augusta was recently presented with the 2017 Master Contractor Award by Firestone Building Products of Indiana, according to a press release from the roofing company.

The award is given to contractors who have mastered quality commercial roofing solutions and exemplify hard work and determination. It is an indication that G&E Roofing met the requirements for total square footage installed, outstanding inspection ratings on materials and the number of completed warranted jobs.

G&E Roofing was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Augusta.

Vice president of Waterville Creates! board named

WATERVILLE — Waterville Creates!, an arts and cultural organization with a mission to make Waterville a vibrant destination in central Maine, has elected Jim LaLiberty vice president of the board of directors as of Feb. 28. As vice president, Jim will continue to help lead the efforts of Waterville Creates! as it works toward building a strong future for the arts in greater Waterville. Jim also serves as chair of the Waterville Opera House board.

Jim is an attorney at Jabar, LaLiberty & Dubord LLC and has practiced law in Waterville for 36 years. He lives in Waterville with his wife, Julie, a seventh grade teacher at Waterville Junior High.

“I am proud to serve the arts in Waterville through my dual roles on both the Waterville Creates! and the Waterville Opera House boards,” stated LaLiberty upon being voted in as vice president. “Working in tandem with my fellow board members as well as our communities’ collaborative partners in the arts, including the Harold Alfond Foundation and Colby College, I have no doubt that we will succeed in strengthening our community as a vibrant creative center, and increasing access to creative opportunities for all.”

Waterville JCPenney receives company’s highest distinction

PLANO, Texas — J. C. Penney Company, Inc. recently honored its top performing stores with the Founder’s Award at a special ceremony held on March 28 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. With more than 1,000 JCPenney stores across the country, General Manager Tristine Cothran was one of over 85 store leaders recognized by Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Joe McFarland, executive vice president of stores, for significantly contributing to the Company’s success during 2016.

The Founder’s Award is presented to general and district managers for leading teams that excel in the areas of financial performance, customer and client service, and business expertise.

“Leaders and teams receiving this award have gone above and beyond the call of duty by taking our Warrior values of passion, loyalty, service and courage to an entirely new level,” McFarland said. “I’m proud of our talented group of associates at the JCPenney in Elm Plaza who have worked tirelessly to receive this special recognition.”

