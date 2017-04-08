Damariscotta Open Mic to benefit March of Dimes is set for 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Savory Maine. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Refreshments and food will be available for purchase all night and the restaurant’s full menu will be available.

John Couch, left, and Sylvia Tavares will perform prior to the Damariscotta Open Mic set for Wednesday, April 12, at Savory Maine. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Musicians can sign up at 5:30 p.m. The open mic format is a series of eight-minute, two-song slots, and is designed for individual or small group performances.

The restaurant will donate half of the proceeds from all sales for the evening. Additional contributions to the March of Dimes will be accepted.

For more information, call Grace Goldberg at 563-2111 or Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469.

