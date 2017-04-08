FARMINGDALE — The Opus One Big Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in Hall-Dale High School’s theater.

Hall-Dale High School Jazz Band and Jazz Choir, as well as the Hall-Dale Middle School sixth-grade Jazz Band and seventh/eighth Jazz Band also will perform.

Contributed photo The Hall-Dale High School Jazz Band will join the Opus One Big Band during a benefit April 8 at the high school theater in Farmingdale. In front, from left, are Emma Buckmore, Ean Smith, Alicia Warren, Kendra Campbell, Georga Howe, Barry Nitzel, Maya Freed-Barlow and Hazel Houghton. Middle row, from left, are Deb Large, Chad Smith, Julia Stahlnecker, Morgan Heath, Madii Smith, Ian McNaughton, Eli Spahn and Bryce Braghdon. Back row, from left, are Will Fahy, Grace Moulton, Sam Pilgrim, Alden Hallet, Carter Wilson, Jett Wills, Eli Spahn and Matt Smith. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

There will be a dessert bar and a raffle for a three-hour dinner cruise for two on the Spirit of Boston, in Boston Harbor, valued at $285.

The Opus One Big Band is composed of professional Maine musicians who support Maine music programs by performing benefit concerts throughout the state. The band has been playing for more than 20 years and has performed for church concert series, music booster fundraisers and other charitable events. The band is under the direction of Dale Perkins and includes music educators and performers from across the state.

The Farmingdale concert will feature big band and jazz music by artists such as Glen Miller, John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery and Duke Ellington.

The concert will be an evening of jazz, presented by musicians from sixth grade through adult. Each group will perform individually, plus there will be combined pieces, where Opus One will sit in with each of the jazz bands.

Admission will cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, or $20 for a family. Proceeds will benefit the high school jazz program.

For more information, contact Deb Large at 622-6211, ext. 303, or [email protected].

