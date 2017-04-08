A Hallowell resident is expected to announce Monday that she plans to make a donation in support of the city’s proposed bond issue.

Joan Sturmthal, who has served on the Hallowell City Council and other city boards, declined to speak about the gift before Monday’s city council meeting.

On Saturday, Hallowell Mayor Mark Walker said Sturmthal has been a supporter of Stevens Commons and has been very generous to come forward with this gift.

“I was surprised. I had not anticipated or expected that a second large donor would come forward,” he said,

Two weeks ago, an anonymous donor pledged $1 million for a new Hallowell fire station at the Stevens Commons property in a bid to keep a fire station in the city.

City residents are being asked to vote on a $2.36 million bond proposal on April 28. It includes $600,000 in funding to help fix roads and sidewalks in the complex.

Stevens Commons, the 52-plus-acre complex that is home to the former Stevens School and was more recently home to state government offices and facilities for other agencies, is located off Winthrop Street, just west of downtown Hallowell.

A year ago, Matt Morrill, through Mastway Development, bought the property. It has been listed for sale for a decade.

Sturmthal is expected to talk about the gift before city councilors vote on its acceptance.

The City Council is also expected to vote to accept the anonymous $1 million gift.

For months, Hallowell officials have been grappling with the fate of the city’s fire service, debating whether to preserve it, contract with Augusta for fire protection or lease space at the proposed fire station in Farmingdale.

Under the terms of the offer, the gift is to be used to build a fire station at Stevens Commons.

The City Council is also expected to approve a clear course of action for City Manager Nate Rudy and city staff to implement.

Elected officials are also expected to:

• adopt the first reading of the proposed marijuana-related enterprise moratorium, suspend the rules and adopt the second reading of the moratorium;

• consider requests to hang banners across Water Street for the Rail Trail Half Marathon and 5K and for the Hallowell Farmers Market;

• consider waiving the $40 rental fee for the City Hall auditorium for the Hallowell Board of Trade’s monthly meeting;

• consider a liquor license renewal for Brews N Views following a public hearing;

• renew victualer’s licenses;

• hear a presentation on the fiscal year 2018 draft budget;

• consider the proposal by Analytic Insights for the AARP Age Friendly community survey and focus group;

• Visit with the Regional School Unit 2 superintendent and school board.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m., Monday in City Council chambers at City Hall on Winthrop Street.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

Share