AUGUSTA

Friday at 7:44 a.m., traffic light problems were reported at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

7:52 a.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Townsend Street.

8:25 a.m., a 32-year-old Windsor woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

8:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:30 a.m., a complaint about a stray cat was reported on Cedar Street.

10:56 a.m., animal complaints were reported on Mud Mill Road.

11:50 a.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Campbell Street.

1:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.

1:37 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Gage Street.

2:58 p.m., a crash was reported on Winthrop Street.

3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

4:28 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Oak Street.

5:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Street.

7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Edison Drive.

9:18 p.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

11:12 p.m., an assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:51 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

4:59 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 5:10 p.m., a 39-year-old South China man was issued a summons on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Winthrop Street and Town Farm Road.

Saturday at 2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 11:08 p.m., Nathaniel Thomas Heyns, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop.

Saturday at 12:26 a.m., David M. Mason, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle without a license and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a report of traffic complaints on Riverside Drive.

