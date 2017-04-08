Moscow Elementary is registering new students for kindergarten and preschool classes for the fall.

The school is part of Regional School Unit 83/School Administrative District 13, which serves students in Bingham, Moscow, Concord and Pleasant Ridge Plantation.

Preschool students must be 4 years old by Oct. 15; kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Oct. 15.

Call the school at 672-5572 to add a child to the class list, answer questions, and begin the registration process.

