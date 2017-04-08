The Monmouth Lions Club Speak-Out 2017 was held March 13 at the United Church of Monmouth’s Packard Activity Center in Monmouth.

The winners, all Monmouth Academy students, were Becca Bero, speech: “Alzheimer’s Awareness,” placed first, received $100 and a trophy; Emmeline Willey, speech: “Middle School Crush,” placed second, received $75 and a trophy; and Ed Zuis, speech: “The Drug Epidemic,” placed third, received $50 and a trophy.

The Monmouth Lions Club Speak-Out 2017 was held March 13 in Monmouth. From left are Scott Foyt, coach; Emmeline Willey, Becca Bero, Ed Zuis and Cathy Foyt, coach. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The judges were Lions Amanda Kinsey, Joe Stumpf and Robert Cyr Jr.

After each speech, the contestants were asked questions by Lion Curt Lunt and Lion Bill Mann. The speeches were evaluated in three categories: Delivery of speech, material and response to the questions.

Monmouth Academy coaches Scott and Cathy Foyt each were presented with a 2017 Centennial Dinner Mug in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

Chairperson Guy Piper commended the students on a job well done.

