AUGUSTA — Gardiner Regional Middle School student Lance Morgan served as an Honorary Page in the Maine Senate on March 16.

Lance was the guests of Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester.

The Honorary Page program gives students an opportunity to participate in the Senate and interact with legislators. Honorary Pages see what it is like to work on the floor of the Senate and be part of a legislative session. Pages perform such duties as delivering messages to senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the chamber. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as Honorary Pages when the Senate is in session. For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 287-1515.

