There doesn’t seem to be a shot Sophie Holmes can’t make. Off balance, left-handed, after contact, under-handed, over-the shoulder — you name it, Holmes has likely made it in her four-year career at Messalonskee.

“Every shot she’s made in a game we’ve seen in practice dozens of times,” Messalonskee coach Keith Derosby said.

Messalonskee senior Sophie Holmes is the Morning Sentinel Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Messalonskee senior Sophie Holmes is the Morning Sentinel Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Staff photo by David Leaming

Related Headlines

Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel Girls Basketball All-Stars

First team

Sophie Holmes, Sr., Messalonskee

Lauren Chadwick, Sr., Gardiner

Heather Kervin, Sr., Winslow

Jordan Jabar, Sr., Waterville

Ally Turner, Jr., Messalonskee

Second team

Mary Toman, Sr., Gardiner

Chelsea Crockett, Jr., Nokomis

Sidney Tllton, Jr., Richmond

Tia Day, Jr., Monmouth

Annie Cooke, So., Skowhegan

Honorable mention

Carrabec: Bailey Dunphy; Cony: Emma Whitney; Erskine: Catherine Silva, Jordan Linscott;Forest Hills: Caitlin Logston, Patrica Lessard; Gardiner: Leslie Stevens, Aimee Adams; Kents Hill: Leah Herbin, Nina Fulmer; Hall-Dale: Cat Kincaid, Kayla Searles; Lawrence: Hunter Mercier, Molly Folsom; Madison: Sydney LeBlanc, Madeline Wood, Lauren Hay; Maranacook:Lauren Clough, Justice Merrill; Messalonskee: McKenna Brodeur, Gabrielle Wener; MCI: April McAlpine; Monmouth: Abbey Allen, Abby Ferland, Hannah Anderson; Mt. View: Halle Reynolds; Mt. Abram: Meg Sorel, Summer Ross; Mt. Blue: Lexi Mittelstadt, Leah St. Laurent; Nokomis: Sidney Moore, Olivia Brown; Oak Hill:Abby Nadeau, Bri Mulherin, Desiree Dumais; Rangeley: Sydney Royce, Natasha Haley, Brooke Egan; Richmond: Meranda Martin, Mckenzie Abbott, Caitlin Kendrick; Skowhegan: Sydney Ams, Mariah Dunbar; Temple: Kiara Carr, Veronica Rossignol; Valley: Halle Miller, Samantha West; Waterville: Sadie Garling, Mackenzie St. Pierre; Winslow: Ciarra LeClair, Weslee Littlefield, Paige Trask; Winthrop: Shie Smith, Adlin Chaparin, Kena Souza.

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Derosby recalled Holmes taking a potential game-winning shot against Oxford Hills in a tournament game her freshman year. Most freshman would have treated the ball in the closing seconds as a hot potato, but Holmes launched a 3-pointer as the clock wound down.

“It rimmed out,” she said. “In my family we’d count down, 3, 2, 1 and take that last-second shot. I’ve done it so often, just in my yard.”

Holmes has taken a lot of conventional shots, too. She finished her career at Messalonskee with 1,389 points, with 22 of those coming in the Eagles’ recent Class A state championship win over Brunswick.

For her effort, Holmes is the Morning Sentinel Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Holmes’ athletic life has revolved around basketball, from her parents to her older brothers, Orlando and Jordan, who both starred at Messalonskee.

“They definitely just pushed me to be better,” she said.

Holmes averaged 20 points and just under 10 rebounds this season, comparable to numbers she’s put up the last three seasons. As a 5-foot-8 guard, the rebounding statistics are a testimony to her quickness, athletic ability and basketball savvy.

Derosby said her greatest improvement came during her junior year when she learned to play without the ball in her hands. An adept ballhandler, Holmes has always been a scorer first.

“My dad and brothers think ballhandling is the most important thing,” Holmes said. “But I’m a scorer. I’ve always worked on my shooting form, and if your outside shot isn’t working you’ve got to take it to the rim.”

Winning Messalonskee’s second Gold Ball but first in Class A was a goal Holmes set since Day 1.

“For me it’s a dream come true for our school and community,” she said. “(Our fans) were there (at the state championship) an hour before the game. Everyone still wants to talk about it.”

Derosby agrees winning a Gold Ball was one of Holmes’ goals and said she went about it the right way, involving all her teammates in the process.

“She’s pretty selfless,” he said. “I don’t think she realizes how much she inspires other kids. She doesn’t want to let anyone down.”

Despite her own progress as well of that of her teammates, Holmes never got ahead of herself this season.

“We knew any team could bet us,” she said. “We stuck to our principles — focus on our defense and our offense will come.”

Holmes doesn’t believe defense is her strong suit although she averaged 2.5 steals a game this season.

“She’s an underrated defender,” Derosby said. “She has quick hands and gets in passing lanes.”

This spring Holmes is playing lacrosse, a sport she played in middle school, while focused on basketball with an eye toward next year. She’s drawn interest from several schools and is considering a scholarship offer (unofficial at this point) from Div 2 Southern New Hampshire University.

“Who wouldn’t want to co to college for free?” she said.

Read or Post Comments