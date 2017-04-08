HALLOWELL — Harlow Gallery will present a pinhole photography Second Sunday event, led by Johanna Moore, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at 160 Water St.

In light of Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day on April 30, attendees can learn the rudiments of pinhole photography. Participants can build their own camera and jump-start adventures in analog photography.

Some materials are provided at the free event, but participants are encouraged to bring their own as well. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 622-3813 or email [email protected].

