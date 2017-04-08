Savory Maine will hold a Seder from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second night of Passover, Tuesday, April 11, at 11 Water St., Damariscotta.

The Passover Seder is a ritual feast that marks the beginning of the Jewish Holiday of Passover and it includes a retelling of the story of the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. This story is in the Book of Exodus, according to a restaurant news release.

Everyone is welcome, Jewish or not. People are invited to bring their own stories or readings to share. A full meal will be served along with the customary four glasses of wine (or grape juice). Be advised that Savory Maine does not have a kosher kitchen and some of the food served will not be kosher, according to the release.

For example, organic, pastured chicken is served, but it is not kosher. The meal will adhere to basic Jewish dietary guidelines, for example, no pork. A full menu will be posted on the restaurant’s website and on its facebook page.

The cost for adults is $27 with wine or $18 without wine, $9 for children 5-18 and free for children 4 and younger. Price includes tax and gratuity. These are suggested amounts. Everyone is welcome regardless of ability to pay. This is in keeping with the spirit of Passover as during the seder the door is opened and the following proclaimed, “All who are hungry, let them enter and eat. All who are in need, let them come celebrate Passover with us.” Reservations are required.

The restaurant sources most of its food from Maine and essentially all of it is organically grown or wild harvested.

For more information, call Grace Goldberg at 563-2111, visit Savory Maine on Facebook or at www.savorymainedining.com.

