Members of youth ministry and students at Maine Catholic schools will present the Living Stations of the Cross around the state leading up to Easter Sunday, April 16, according to a news release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The Stations of the Cross began as the practice of pious pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem to retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. They have been prayed for centuries, allowing Christians who are unable to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to spiritually follow in the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment to his crucifixion, death, and burial.

The youth presentations are set for (alphabetical order by city/town):

Auburn

11a.m. Good Friday, April 14, by eighth graders at Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn Campus, 121 Gracelawn Ave.

Augusta

1:15 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, by eighth graders at St. Michael School, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Ave.

Bangor

3 p.m. on Good Friday, April 14, by students from All Saints School, St. John Church, 217 York St.

Brunswick

10 a.m. on Good Friday, April 14, by students at St. John’s Catholic School, St. John the Baptist Church, 37 Pleasant St.

Kennebunk

3 p.m. on Good Friday, April 14, by youth ministry members at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha Church, 30 Portland Road.

Rumford

7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, by youth ministry members for Holy Savior Parish, St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Ave.

Sanford

9:30 a.m. on Good Friday, April 14, by sixth and seventh graders at St. Thomas School, Holy Family Church , 66 North Ave.

Waterville

12:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 14, by students at Mount Merici Academy, 18 Mount Merici Ave.

Parishes often include the Stations of the Cross in their Lenten observances because it is a season in which believers are called to deeper prayer and to reflection upon Christ’s passion and death. To view a listing of parishes offering the Stations of the Cross, including dates and times, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/stations-cross.

The listings are a part of the special Lent section on the Diocese of Portland website which includes a Lenten calendar; resources for bible study, faith formation, and prayer; retreat information; and ways to share your gifts during Lent. To view the resources, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/lent-resources.

