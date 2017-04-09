CHINA – Many homes have a history. Some homes have many histories, in a sense. This classic center-chimney Cape was built in 1990, but it incorporates many antique features from venerable buildings all around the state.

For example, the birch flooring in the upstairs full bath originated in the old gym at Erskine Academy. The rough-hewn exposed barn beams of the open kitchen/family room are repurposed from a barn in Augusta. In the downstairs hall are raised-pine panels that came from the Kents Hill Orchard House; and those inch-thick laundry doors were brought here from Rochester, N.Y.

That’s a small sampling of the countless design touches that lend the home such extraordinary vintage character, it’s a surprise to learn of its relative newness (unless you’re already aware of its modern-living amenities, such as four heating zones, central vac, and a Cat 5 cable to accelerate internet and telephone performance).

Merely arriving at the property – which sits on five woodsy high-ground acres, with another 2.5 available – lends a different perspective on the state. From this very central Maine site there are views of Palermo’s ridge, and sweeping, dramatic far-westerly views to the mountains, with even Mount Washington putting in an appearance. Sunsets here are spectacular.

The eight-room, four-bedroom, three-bath home is notably spacious at 2,966 square feet, plus a walkout, daylight basement with tons of storage and a great workshop – set off by barn boards, naturally. Also increasing living space is a 2011-new, 16 feet by 22.5 feet elevated deck off the kitchen/family room.

Among highlights of the interior are many pretty light fixtures, and a wealth of woods; the master’s bath’s cast-iron pedestal tub (with view); a first-floor library/study with floor-to-ceiling shelving, and a brick fireplace (there’s another in the huge living room).

The home at 594 Pleasant View Ridge Road, China, is listed for sale at $288,000 by Desiree Libby of The Maine Real Estate Network. Taxes were $2,898 in 2016.

To arrange a viewing, please contact Desiree at 399-4308 or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Please send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

Share