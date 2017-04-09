Four people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at Lifestyle Fitness gym in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

At least one of the four was taken from the gym to Maine Medical Center for treatment, while another person who had gone home from the gym unaware of a problem sought medical help later, a police dispatcher said.

The call for help came in at 7:20 a.m. The Scarborough Fire Department responded to the scene and was still there at 9:15 a.m.

Front desk assistant Lori Gaudreau said the problem was discovered when several people complained of feeling lightheaded and sat down on the exercise equipment they were using. About 30 people were using the gym at the time.

Gaudreau said the building was evacuated and will remain closed for the day.

