AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed March 30-April 5, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Alexis V. Ames, 24, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle Feb. 16, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Luann R. Armstrong, 32, of Madison, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Feb. 7, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine. Violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Jonathan E. Ault, 31, of Gardiner, failure to register vehicle Feb. 19, 2017, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Landon R. Barreras, 20, of Waterville, operating under the influence Feb. 12, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and minor possessing liquor, same date and town, dismissed.

Reuben I. Begin Jr., 28, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle Feb. 25, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Robert P. Berry, 45, of Unity, operating vehicle without license Feb. 21, 2017, in Winslow; $150 fine.

Tyler J. Boudreau, 21, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle Feb. 18, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Kristopher Brill, 39, of Farmingdale, cultivating marijuana June 30, 2015, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Nikki L. Bragdon, 30, of Waterville, criminal trespass Oct. 18, 2016, in Waterville; 18-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 30, 2017, in Waterville; 18-hour jail sentence.

Elizabeth Brown, 20, of Manchester, possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulent license/identification card March 24, 2016, in Manchester, dismissed.

David A. Cameron, 36, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 26, 2016, in Chelsea; $600 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked April 1, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; failing to make oral or written accident report April 1, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release April 1, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Jenny Chamberlain, 35, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license Feb. 14, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Kari M. Derosby, 27, of Waterville, operating under the influence Feb. 24, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Sydney B. Doerfler, 31, of Raymond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 21, 2014, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joshua Alexander Dorow, 31, of Smithfield, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property Dec. 22, 2015, in Waterville, dismissed.

John Douglas, 36, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 12, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Ashley M. Dubay, 31, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle Feb. 23, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Jade A. Dutil, 26, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 24, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 24, 2017, in Winslow; 10-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael Evans, 33, of Skowhegan, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 5, 2015, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michael T. Evans, 20, of Waterville, criminal mischief March 3, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine, $876.92 restitution. Minor possessing liquor March 3, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Luke Fitzgerald, 42, of Augusta, operating under the influence Jan. 28, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Dustin Foster, 24, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 9, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Mackenzie Rayn Fournier, 18, of Auburn, possession of marijuana, up to 1 1/4 ounce, Nov. 18, 2016, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Dustin R. Frappier, 19, of Belgrade, failure to provide and display registration Feb. 19, 2017, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Brian Paul Gagnon, 39, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 3, 2014, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Joanna Gombos, 32, of Waterville, permitting unlawful use Feb. 11, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Christopher M. Good, 51, of Augusta, indecent conduct Nov. 9, 2016, in Augusta; 180-day jail sentence with all but 45 days suspended, one-year administrative release.

Bradford L. Harris, 52, of Waterville, criminal trespass March 31, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Timothy Haskell, 64, of Augusta, operating under the influence Sept. 22, 2016, in Augusta; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence with all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle while license suspended or revoked Sept. 22, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Gregory C. Hinkley, 53, of Rome, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 28, 2017, in Rome; $250 fine.

Daniel Ker, 68, of Oakland, operating under the influence April 1, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Shauna Kilby, 33, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Feb. 18, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

James Henry Laverpool Jr., 35, of Brooklyn, New York, operating vehicle without license Feb. 7, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Eric J. Leipzig, 60, of Winthrop, failure to register vehicle Feb. 16, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Tasha J. Libby, 29, of Vassalboro, operating after habitual offender revocation Nov. 12, 2016, in Augusta; $1,000 fine, nine-month one-day Department of Corrections sentence.

Paul W. Lord, 47, of Newport, operating under the influence Feb. 15, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Bruce F. MacDonald, 63, of South China, criminal restraint Sept. 9, 2015, in China; $250 fine.

Parker J. Mahony, 19, of South Berwick, use of drug paraphernalia Oct. 14, 2016, in West Gardiner; $500 fine.

Lisa M. McCrary, 48, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 5, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Caleb McEwen, 21, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 12, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Duston A. McKeehan, 28, of Strong, operating vehicle without license Feb. 22, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Efstathios Steven Mihalakis, 36, of Winthrop, forgery May 5, 2016, in Winthrop; 30-day jail sentence, $1,500 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Matthew Mitchell Moore, 18, of Augusta, criminal mischief Dec. 25, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Garet J. Murphy, 19, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 18, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 11, 2017, in Benton; $500 fine. Operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Feb. 11, 2017, in Benton, dismissed.

Patricia A. Murray, 43, of Clinton, attaching false plates March 1, 2017, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Shawn M. Nash, 32, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Oct. 23, 2016, in Gardiner; $500 fine.

Alanson W. Noble, 59, of Waterville, assault Sept. 4, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Edward H. Paterson, 56, of Rumford, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 28, 2017, in Rome, dismissed.

Donald R. Philbrook, 37, of Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 13, 2016, in Monmouth; $400 fine; operating under the influence Dec. 13, 2016, in Monmouth; $700 fine, 150-day license suspension. Failure to register vehicle, same date and town, dismissed.

Randall David Poulin, 52, of Augusta, misuse of identification July 22, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine. Forgery, same date and town, dismissed.

Jessica S. Quinn, 45, of Camden, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 26, 2017, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Simon B. Quist, 26, of Readfield, operating under the influence Oct. 17, 2016, in Manchester; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Amanda L. Rodrigue, 27, of Augusta, criminal trespass July 7, 2016, in Chelsea; 15-day jail sentence; criminal mischief July 7, 2016, in Chelsea; 15-day jail sentence, $20 restitution.

Roberto Rodriguez, 46, of Worcester, Massachusetts, commercial vehicle rule violation: duty status not current July 13, 2012, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Thomas G. Salberg, 63, of Oakland, operating under the influence Dec. 29, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Joshua A. Smith, 43, of Oakland, gross sexual assault April 5, 2016, in Oakland, dismissed. Violating condition of release Nov. 22, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jaclyn C. Spencer, 25, of Clinton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 11, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Brenda D. Spiller, 48, of Augusta, attaching false plates Feb. 7, 2017, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Jedediah Tims, 34, of Winthrop, criminal use of disabling chemicals July 12, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Tatyana N. Tomlinson, 21, of Chelsea, aggravated assault Sept. 9, 2016, in Chelsea; $3,500 fine.

Hannah M. Tranten, 25, of Kingfield, failure to register vehicle Dec. 14, 2016, in West Gardiner; $100 fine.

Edward C. Tulis, 57, of Eastport, operating under the influence July 6, 2016, in Augusta; $1,100 fine, 90-day jail sentence, six-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked July 6, 2016, in Augusta; $600 fine, 30-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension.

Arlita J. Webber, 50, of Augusta, habitually truant student Feb. 3, 2017, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Megan R. White, 30, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 9, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Rebekah L. Winchester, 19, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 18, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Share