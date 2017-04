In CANAAN, Saturday at 5:07 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Park Drive.

5:18 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Walker Hill Road.

Sunday at 11:39 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

In CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 12:52 a.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Commons Circle.

In FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:30 p.m., a complaint was taken on Middle Road.

10:49 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Crane Drive.

Sunday at 1:22 a.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Crane Drive.

In FARMINGTON, Saturday at 9:37 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken on Main Street.

In MADISON, Saturday at 9:31 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Lakewood Road.

Sunday at 8:31 a.m., mischief was reported on Weston Avenue.

In MOSCOW, Saturday at 1:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Canada Road.

In NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 11:25 a.m., an assault was reported on Hotel Street.

In PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:28 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Somerset Plaza.

In SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Steward Hill Road.

1:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

7:21 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Pooler Avenue.

9:10 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:31 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on French Street.

10:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 2:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lamphere Lane.

10:43 a.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Madison Avenue.

In ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 1:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Corinna Road.

In WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

10:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Concourse West.

10:33 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

10:45 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

12:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported at JFK Plaza.

1:07 p.m., theft was reported at JFK Plaza.

1:36 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on College Avenue.

4:39 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on School Street.

8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

10:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

Sunday at 1:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

3:39 p.m., a suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

ARRESTS

In FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Cody White, 19, of Farmington was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday, Henry Townsend, 21, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Joseph Kinsey, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

In SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:38 p.m., Christopher Michael Chrysler, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

10:33 p.m., Shaun Robert Stanton, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

10:50 p.m., Brianne April Searles, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

In WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:41 p.m., Axel Valentin, of Waterville, was arrested for violation of a protective order.

4:49 p.m., Jenna Benson, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, 1:35 a.m., Thomas Herbert, 31, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

