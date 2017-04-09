THURSDAY

Community Garden, 4:30 p.m. in Augusta

Viles Arboretum invites anyone who would like to participate in its community gardens program to attend an information meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The garden will have a large number of plots for vegetables, herbs and flowers. It’s proven to be a great way to learn from others, trade seeds and plants, and meet other gardeners. The arboretum provides watering cans, mulch, water and hoses, some implements and tilled garden plots. Learn more at vilesarboretum.org.

UPCOMING

Earth Day Trek, 10 a.m. April 22, Springvale

The Sanford Springvale Mousam Way Land Trust is holding a free trek and picnic on Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine at land the land trust is purchasing on Blanchard Road. Signs on Hanson Ridge Road will direct you to Blanchard Road. The trek will take about two hours. After the walk, hot dogs, bottled water and cookies will be available. The 79-acre property has diverse habitats and uncommon species not found on the other land trust preserves. The terrain will be explained during the guided walk, which will serve as the kickoff for a fund-raising campaign to purchase the property. To learn more, call 324-4280.

Mill Creek Cleanup, 8:30 a.m. April 22, So. Portland

Help the South Portland Land Trust clean up the town’s trails, beaches and parks. Meet at Mill Creek Park. Groups will be assigned to locations throughout town and given bags and gloves. Cleanup parties will be informed of garbage pickup locations. This event is meant for individuals, families and friends. Come and celebrate Earth Day in a meaningful way. For more info, call 799-5686 or email [email protected]

Event listings can be sent to [email protected]

Share