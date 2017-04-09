TYLER FRANK started Garbage to Garden five years ago out of his apartment with $300 and an old pickup truck. Today, the company serves almost 8,000 residential and commercial customers and diverts 20 tons of food scraps from the landfill daily, making it the most successful curbside composting company in the nation.

Before founding Garbage to Garden, Frank co-founded a web development company and worked in sales for Lee Toyota. He grew up in North Yarmouth and studied business at Boston College. He lives in Windham with his girlfriend, dog and pigs. His company was the winner of the 2015 Source Good Neighbor Award.

SARAH HAGGERTY is a conservation biologist and geographic information systems manager for Maine Audubon. She studied biology at Bowdoin College and received her master of science degree in wildlife and fisheries conservation from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Between her undergraduate degree at Bowdoin and her recent return to Maine, she worked with various government agencies and nonprofits in the realm of wildlife and fisheries conservation. This included raptor surveys with the U.S. Forest Service in Washington State, fisheries work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and land protection with a land trust in Massachusetts. Just before she returned to Maine, Haggerty worked with the Massachusetts Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program.

REV. C. WAITE MACLIN, a native of North Carolina, has lived in Portland since 1978. He was in private practice as a pastoral counselor and organizational consultant for nearly 30 years. He has been involved with Cultivating Community for the past four years, now serving on the board of directors. Much of his volunteer time has been working with various elementary schools in their agricultural programs, including planting orchards and teaching the skills needed to care for fruit and other trees. He is a founding member of the Friends of Forest City Trees, an organization that promotes and helps care for Portland’s extensive urban forest.

Maclin was recognized for his work with the 2016 Source Elder Award.

KAREN VOCI is president of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation, the corporate philanthropy of insurer Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, where she also serves as vice president. For the past 10 years, she has focused the foundation’s strategic initiatives on preventing childhood obesity and improving access to healthy foods for families and communities. Under her leadership, the foundation has raised the visibility of its employee giving and service programs and promoted its expertise in health equity. Last year, Voci implemented the foundation’s new grant program, the Healthy Food Fund, a nearly $2 million program to increase the distribution of fresh, healthy food and support healthy aging.

Before joining Harvard Pilgrim Foundation, Voci served as senior vice president of programs for The Rhode Island Foundation, one of the nation’s largest community foundations, where she created a health grant-making portfolio. She has served as a member of the board of Grantmakers in Health, and she is on the board of overseers of the Boys & Girls Club of Boston, and on the boards of the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston and the American Heart Association.

CHELSEA CONABOY is features editor at the Portland Press Herald. She came to Maine in 2014 after three years as health reporter at the Boston Globe, where she was part of the staff awarded a 2014 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings. She previously worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire. Conaboy has a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Spanish and international affairs from the University of New Hampshire.

PEGGY GRODINSKY is the editor of Source and of the Food & Dining section at the Portland Press Herald. Previously, she was executive editor of Cook’s Country, a Boston-based national magazine published by America’s Test Kitchen. She spent several years in Texas as food editor at the Houston Chronicle. Grodinsky has taught food writing to graduate students at New York University and Harvard Extension School. She worked for seven years at the James Beard Foundation in New York, spent a year as a journalism fellow at the University of Hawaii, and holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oberlin College.

