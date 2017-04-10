Winslow Public Library will offer a wide variety of programs for children and families during April vacation.

The schedule as follows:

Ms. Jenn and the Nutrition Detectives will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18. Participants can learn about nutrition during this story time; for ages 0-7 and beyond.

Get a Clue! Crime-Solving at the library is set for 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Participants can solve a crime as they explore the science behind criminal investigations. Hands-on activities will include learning investigative techniques such as fingerprinting, and the basics of forensic science. These activities are geared to children 6-14 years old.

Reading with Cole will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Register for a 15-minute spot to read with the reading therapy dog, Cole. Reading to a therapy dog can increase children’s confidence in reading, as dogs are nonjudgmental listeners.

Finger-knitting and more will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 21. Participants can knit or crochet with their fingers, hands, needles or a hook; open to all ages.

The Lego Club will be open from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21. Stop in and build with Legos provided by the library. Open to grades K-12.

Pokémon Fun is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Pokémon crafts and lures for Pokémon Go! are planned for children and families.

For more information, call 872-1979 or email [email protected].

