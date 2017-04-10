WATERVILLE — Construction is resuming Tuesday on a $4.3 million interchange at mile 124 on Interstate 95 that will connect on- and off-ramps with Trafton Road.

The interchange will be a half-cloverleaf at Trafton Road near the Sidney town line, and will allow drivers to get on or off in either the northbound or southbound direction. It’s about halfway between the Lyons Road exit in Sidney at mile 120 and the Kennedy Memorial Drive exit in Waterville at mile 127.

Construction crews work on the southbound Trafton Road interchange on Intestate 95 in Waterville on Oct. 7, 2016. Work on the interchange is resuming Tuesday and expected to be completed by the end of June.

In a news release Monday, the Maine Department of Transportation said motorists should expect occasional delays with alternating one-way traffic. Shoulder closures will be used on I-95 as much as possible, the department said, and there will be two night-time closures from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on I-95 and Trafton Road with the dates to be determined.

Work on the new highway interchange, which is being handled by Sargent Corporation of Old Town, is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The project is being funded with state, private and federal money. Trafton Properties Inc., which owns 921 acres in Sidney and Waterville, as well as the former Wyandotte Mill at the corner of Trafton and West River roads, is funding much of the project, while the balance is coming from a federal Economic Development Administration grant and the state Department of Transportation.

Trafton Properties Inc. is funding most of the project at $1.81 million plus engineering and other costs, combined with a $1 million federal Economic Development Administration grant and $2 million from the state Department of Transportation.

Trafton Properties’ mill houses five manufacturing and distribution companies, and officials there say the presence of the interchange access to I-95 opens up more doors for investment and companies in the area.

