Gardiner police arrested three people on drug charges Sunday night after stopping a car on Summer Street and discovering crack cocaine and more than 200 pills in the vehicle, police said Monday morning.

Police made the arrests after stopping a car driven by George Bronn, 38, of Whitefield at 8:25 p.m. because the car allegedly had a tail light out, said Gardiner Police Chief James Toman. Because Bronn was out on bail for a previous arrest, Toman said, they searched him and asked his three passengers to leave the car.

Gardiner police say they found these drugs in a car on Summer Street Sunday night. Contributed photo

During that search, police allegedly found 10 grams of crack cocaine, which had an estimated street value of $1,000. The crack cocaine appeared to be packaged for individual sale, Toman said. Police also allegedly found 217 pills, including morphine and codeine.

Police arrested Bronn on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and took him to Kennebec County jail, Toman said. He is being held without bail.

Two of his passengers — Jeffrey Douglas, 20, of Brooklyn, New York and Crystal Taylor, 36, of Chelsea — were each arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and taken to Kennebec County jail. Douglas is being held on $6,000 cash bail. Taylor is being held on $2,500 cash bail.

