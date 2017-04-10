AUGUSTA

Friday at 3:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Hospital Street.

Sunday at 8:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

10:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

11:00 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mission Avenue.

11:06 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Civic Center and Commerce drives.

11:37 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Penobscot Street.

12:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Ward Road.

1:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

2:08 p.m., a 61-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property after theft was reported on Stone Street.

3:57 p.m., simple assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

5:08 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.

5:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

5:36 p.m., property was recovered citywide.

6:08 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Bond Brook Road.

7:34 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on South Chestnut Street.

8:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

8:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

9:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.

9:36 p.m., fraud was reported on Gage Street.

10:22 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Green Street.

10:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

Monday at 6:31 a.m., property was recovered on Capitol Street.

BELGRADE

Sunday at 6:27 p.m., a 46-year-old Mount Vernon man was issued a summons on two charges of violations of release and one charge of attaching false motor vehicle plates after an investigation was performed on Route 27.

CHELSEA

Saturday at 2:00 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Road.

FARMINGDALE

Sunday at 9:56 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was parked on an unidentified road.

FAYETTE

Monday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Road.

GARDINER

Friday at 10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Harrison Avenue.

9:34 p.m., suspicious circumstances were reported by a caller on River Avenue.

10:26 p.m., a well-being check was performed at an unidentified location.

Sunday at 8:47 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Northern Avenue.

9:25 a.m., theft was reported on Main Avenue.

2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

5:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Middle Street.

10:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 10:37 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughan Road.

MANCHESTER

Sunday at 4:59 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kerns Hill Road.

MONMOUTH

Saturday at 1:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 9:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

10:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norris Hill Road.

PITTSTON

Saturday at 10:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Smithtown Road.

Sunday at 3:11 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 27.

READFIELD

Friday at 12:04 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on charges of possession of tobacco products by a minor and possession of marijuana after an investigation was performed on Millard Harrison Drive.

9:27 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Kentwood Drive.

WINTHROP

Saturday at 8:25 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Upper Narrows Lane.

10:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

10:59 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Sunday at 12:24 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Annabessacook Road.

3:06 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Highland Avenue.

7:15 p.m., theft was reported on Skybird Lane.

Monday at 8:53 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Upper Narrows Pond.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 7:56 p.m., Robert E. Dadmun, 39, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of assault after a 911 hangup was reported on Washington Street.

