AUGUSTA
Friday at 3:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Hospital Street.
Sunday at 8:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
10:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
11:00 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mission Avenue.
11:06 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Civic Center and Commerce drives.
11:37 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Penobscot Street.
12:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Ward Road.
1:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.
2:08 p.m., a 61-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property after theft was reported on Stone Street.
3:57 p.m., simple assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
5:08 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.
5:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.
5:36 p.m., property was recovered citywide.
6:08 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Bond Brook Road.
7:34 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on South Chestnut Street.
8:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
8:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
9:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.
9:36 p.m., fraud was reported on Gage Street.
10:22 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Green Street.
10:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
Monday at 6:31 a.m., property was recovered on Capitol Street.
BELGRADE
Sunday at 6:27 p.m., a 46-year-old Mount Vernon man was issued a summons on two charges of violations of release and one charge of attaching false motor vehicle plates after an investigation was performed on Route 27.
CHELSEA
Saturday at 2:00 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hallowell Road.
FARMINGDALE
Sunday at 9:56 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was parked on an unidentified road.
FAYETTE
Monday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Road.
GARDINER
Friday at 10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Harrison Avenue.
9:34 p.m., suspicious circumstances were reported by a caller on River Avenue.
10:26 p.m., a well-being check was performed at an unidentified location.
Sunday at 8:47 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Northern Avenue.
9:25 a.m., theft was reported on Main Avenue.
2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
5:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Middle Street.
10:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Sunday at 10:37 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughan Road.
MANCHESTER
Sunday at 4:59 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kerns Hill Road.
MONMOUTH
Saturday at 1:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Pleasant Street.
Sunday at 9:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
10:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norris Hill Road.
PITTSTON
Saturday at 10:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Smithtown Road.
Sunday at 3:11 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 27.
READFIELD
Friday at 12:04 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on charges of possession of tobacco products by a minor and possession of marijuana after an investigation was performed on Millard Harrison Drive.
9:27 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Kentwood Drive.
WINTHROP
Saturday at 8:25 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Upper Narrows Lane.
10:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
10:59 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on U.S. Route 202.
Sunday at 12:24 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Annabessacook Road.
3:06 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Highland Avenue.
7:15 p.m., theft was reported on Skybird Lane.
Monday at 8:53 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Upper Narrows Pond.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Sunday at 7:56 p.m., Robert E. Dadmun, 39, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of assault after a 911 hangup was reported on Washington Street.
