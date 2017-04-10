AUGUSTA — A former communications adviser to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and senior editor for a conservative news and commentary website has been hired as a senior policy adviser for Maine Gov. Paul LePage.

Garrett Murch, who worked for Sessions while he served in the U.S. Senate, will serve in LePage’s Office of Policy and Management, which is headed by Auburn Mayor Jonathan LaBonte.

LaBonte confirmed in a text message that Murch has joined LePage’s staff, saying, “He’s a good hire to help OPM’s work.”

Murch is a Maine native who has a lengthy political resume, including working most recently as a senior editor for Lifezette.com, a website operated by conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham.

Murch announced his new job in a Facebook post on April 2, writing, “I’m excited to share that I’ve accepted the position of senior adviser in the Office of Policy and Management in Maine Gov. Paul LePage’s administration. Ready and honored to work for our great state of Maine and its great people.”

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

According to Murch’s LinkedIn profile, he has worked for former U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe, R-Maine, and also served as the deputy director of U.S. House communications for the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. Murch’s profile indicates that he left Lifezette in February.

