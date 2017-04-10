IN AVON, Sunday at 11:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Square Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 2:17 a.m., a report of a domestic disturbance was investigated on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 12:52 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Commons Circle.

2:20 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Access Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., vandalism was reported on Shadagee Road.

Monday at 5:20 a.m., debris or dumping was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:08 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 4:32 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

7:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

11:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

IN FORKS, Sunday at 12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troutdale Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 8:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 4:52 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Canada Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 12:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:11 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.

3:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Street.

9:33 p.m., an explosion was reported on Industrial Park Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 6:11 p.m., an assault was reported on North Avenue.

11:53 p.m., a robbery was reported on Main Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 6:35 p.m., debris or dumping was reported on North Main Street.

Monday at 6:20 a.m., a scam was reported on North Main Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mayhew Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:50 p.m., a parking violation was reported at Wal-Mart at Waterville Commons.

12:52 p.m., threatening was reported at Best Western Plus Waterville Grand Hotel.

1:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Village Green Road.

4:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

7:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Wal-Mart.

9:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at the Police Department.

Monday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Fireside Inn & Suites on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Gammon Hill Road.

5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 2:39 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:50 a.m., Henry Ramsay Townsend, 21, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

2:05 a.m., Joseph H. Kinsey, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

11:43 a.m., Eugene M. Burnell, 35, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening domestic violence.

4:09 p.m., Thomas A Farrington, 35, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

8 p.m., Dylan Clifford Carr, 22, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

9:55 p.m., James Christoper Olson, 50, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:26 p.m., Robert Al Crosby, 29, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:03 p.m., Brent Poulin, 32, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 2:20 a.m., Steven Velasquez, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 6:27 p.m., William Everret Morgan IV, 46, of Mount Vernon, was summoned and charged with operating after suspension, attaching false motor vehicle plates and two counts of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:44 p.m., Allison Heather Lagross, 28, of Hartland, was summoned and charged with failure to register a vehicle and violating condition of release.

