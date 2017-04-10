Ronald E. Morrell Sr., China Baptist Church’s senior pastor, was honored for his outstanding support and longstanding commitment to Boy Scouts of America.
The Scouts invited Morrell to preside over the invocation for their District Awards’ Banquet held March 25 at the Waterville Elks Lodge, then surprised the affable minister by making him an Honorary Scout, because he lives his life following the Scout Oath and Law in his daily practice already.
The China Baptist Church is home to Boy Scout Troop 479, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Scott Adams.
The Waterville Elks also was honored by the Scouts for their organization’s steadfast commitment to support not only Scouting, but other worthy community groups. Receiving the award for the fraternal order was Exalted Ruler Alanson P. White III.
