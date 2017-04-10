Ronald E. Morrell Sr., China Baptist Church’s senior pastor, was honored for his outstanding support and longstanding commitment to Boy Scouts of America.

The Scouts invited Morrell to preside over the invocation for their District Awards’ Banquet held March 25 at the Waterville Elks Lodge, then surprised the affable minister by making him an Honorary Scout, because he lives his life following the Scout Oath and Law in his daily practice already.

Contributed photo Exalted Ruler Alanson P. White III receives the Partners in Scouting Award from Kennebec Valley District Key 3. From left, are District Commissioner Charlie Ferguson, of Winslow, District Chairman Rick Denico, of Vassalboro, Waterville BPOE Exalted Ruler Alanson White and District Director Matt Mower. Contributed photo Ron Morrell, pastor, receives his Scout Neckerchief by District Dinner Chairmen Al Duplessis, of Jackman, and Chuck Mahaleris, of Augusta. Contributed photo Ron Morrell, pastor of China Baptist Church, the newest Scout in Kennebec Valley District, with China Troop 479 Scoutmaster Scott Adams. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The China Baptist Church is home to Boy Scout Troop 479, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Scott Adams.

The Waterville Elks also was honored by the Scouts for their organization’s steadfast commitment to support not only Scouting, but other worthy community groups. Receiving the award for the fraternal order was Exalted Ruler Alanson P. White III.

